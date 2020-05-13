Who are the Obama-era officials who sought to ‘unmask’ Michael Flynn?

Sens Ron Johnson, R-Wis, and also Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, composed to Grenell and also Attorney General Bill Barr today asking to launch the names of Obama officials who via a questionable procedure sought to “unmask” the identification of Flynn when he was the topic of federal government monitoring. This was around the time Trump was vouched right into workplace– in betweenNov 8, 2016, and alsoJan 31, 2017.

Here are the officials who sought to uncover Flynn, according to the files:

Joe Biden

While President Obama was out the listing, his vice head of state was.

James Comey

Comey was the FBI supervisor throughout the time of the Flynn meeting, when FBI representatives talked about talking to Flynn to “get him to lie” and also “get him fired.”

John Brennan

Brennan is a previous knowledge principal and also routed the CIA up until January 2017.

James Clapper

Clapper was the supervisor of National Intelligence under President Obama.

Denis McDonough

McDonough was principal of personnel throughout the Obama management.

Samantha Power

Power was the UNITED STATE ambassador to the United Nations from 2013 to 2017.

Kelly Degnan

Degnan was the replacement principal of goal up until she was chosen by Trump in 2019 to function as ambassador to Georgia.

Patrick Conlon

Conlon was the supervisor of the White House Office of Intergovernmental Affairs (OIA).

Stephanie O’Sullivan

O’Sullivan was the primary replacement supervisor of National Intelligence.

Michael Dempsey

Dempsey was the replacement supervisor of National Intelligence for Intelligence Integration.

Jacob Lew

Lew was the UNITED STATE assistant of the Treasury from 2013 to 2017.

Arthur “Danny” McGlynn

McGlynn was the acting aide secretary of the Treasury.

Mike Neufeld

Also with the Treasury, Neufeld was the acting replacement aide.

Sarah Raskin

Raskin was the replacement assistant of the Treasury.

Nathan Sheets

Sheets was the undersecretary of the Treasury.

Adam Szubin

Szubin was the acting undersecretary of the Treasury.

Robert Bell

Bell was the protection advisor for the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

LtCol Paul Geehreng

Geehreng was the protection advisor for Russia at the NATO workplace.

James Hursh

Hursh was the replacement protection advisor for NATO.

Lee Litzenberger

Litzenberger was the replacement principal of UNITED STATE Mission at NATO.

Elizabeth Sherwood-Randall

Sherwood-Randall was the replacement assistant of Energy

Douglas Lute

Lute was the long-term rep at NATO.

Scott Parish

Parish was the political police officer at NATO.

Tamir Waser

Waser was the political advisor at NATO.

John Tefft

Tefft was the ambassador to Russia.

John Bass

Bass was the ambassador to Turkey.