Who are the Obama-era officials who sought to ‘unmask’ Michael Flynn?

Sens Ron Johnson, R-Wis, and also Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, composed to Grenell and also Attorney General Bill Barr today asking to launch the names of Obama officials who via a questionable procedure sought to “unmask” the identification of Flynn when he was the topic of federal government monitoring. This was around the time Trump was vouched right into workplace– in betweenNov 8, 2016, and alsoJan 31, 2017.
Here are the officials who sought to uncover Flynn, according to the files:
Joe Biden
While President Obama was out the listing, his vice head of state was.
James Comey
Comey was the FBI supervisor throughout the time of the Flynn meeting, when FBI representatives talked about talking to Flynn to “get him to lie” and also “get him fired.”
John Brennan
Brennan is a previous knowledge principal and also routed the CIA up until January 2017.
James Clapper
Clapper was the supervisor of National Intelligence under President Obama.
Denis McDonough
McDonough was principal of personnel throughout the Obama management.
Samantha Power
Power was the UNITED STATE ambassador to the United Nations from 2013 to 2017.
Kelly Degnan
Degnan was the replacement principal of goal up until she was chosen by Trump in 2019 to function as ambassador to Georgia.
Patrick Conlon
Conlon was the supervisor of the White House Office of Intergovernmental Affairs (OIA).
Stephanie O’Sullivan
O’Sullivan was the primary replacement supervisor of National Intelligence.
Michael Dempsey
Dempsey was the replacement supervisor of National Intelligence for Intelligence Integration.
Jacob Lew
Lew was the UNITED STATE assistant of the Treasury from 2013 to 2017.
Arthur “Danny” McGlynn
McGlynn was the acting aide secretary of the Treasury.
Mike Neufeld
Also with the Treasury, Neufeld was the acting replacement aide.
Sarah Raskin
Raskin was the replacement assistant of the Treasury.
Nathan Sheets
Sheets was the undersecretary of the Treasury.
Adam Szubin
Szubin was the acting undersecretary of the Treasury.
Robert Bell
Bell was the protection advisor for the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).
LtCol Paul Geehreng
Geehreng was the protection advisor for Russia at the NATO workplace.
James Hursh
Hursh was the replacement protection advisor for NATO.
Lee Litzenberger
Litzenberger was the replacement principal of UNITED STATE Mission at NATO.
Elizabeth Sherwood-Randall
Sherwood-Randall was the replacement assistant of Energy
Douglas Lute
Lute was the long-term rep at NATO.
Scott Parish
Parish was the political police officer at NATO.
Tamir Waser
Waser was the political advisor at NATO.
John Tefft
Tefft was the ambassador to Russia.
John Bass
Bass was the ambassador to Turkey.