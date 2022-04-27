Human rights activist Zaruhi Hovhannisyan’s Facebook post

Yesterday’s tragic crash, which resulted in the death of a 28-year-old pregnant woman, gives reason to think and re-evaluate what values ​​we are guided by.

Who are privileged, whose life is possible, whose life are we saving, and whose are we ignoring?

Years ago, a column full of Manvel Grigoryan’s bodyguards ran over a child who had died. Manvel was a general at that time, anyone who came his way lost his life, someone else’s life was nothing to him. They did not stop when they were speeding through the streets and running over people, there was no desire to help, we felt sorry for them.

It seems that this attitude towards human life should have changed after what happened in 2018, when the big public wave rejected the culture of violence and expressed a desire to live in the culture of life, announced the denial of privileges and the approach of equality between people.

But from what we see today, there are possible and impossible, the person guarded by the column may be more powerful than the one who was hit by the accompanying car. Why didn’t the column stop, why didn’t it provide help, take it to the hospital?

Is the same thing happening to the people in power, people become nothing? The bodyguards and escorts of the privileged may exceed the speed limit, they may not take into account the passing of a woman or a child, blinded by the power of the person who is under their protection. Oh, that blindness that power gives you, oh that armored hardness that does not allow you to see others, those who you think are incapable!

For years, societies contrasted the culture of violence with the culture of life and showed the indifference of those in power to human life. Here and there, other people came to power who did not seem to be like that, but the privileged and heartless quality of power remained the same.

ASCP We are not guaranteed from any of the accidents, but it is possible how we treat that accident, are we hard-hearted or not, do we help the person who was injured or not, do we try to defend one with the same speed and efficiency? to others, or to those who stand at the top of the clinging pyramid of power, forget about being human մասին about the human approach ․․․