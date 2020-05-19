WHO approves inquiry into global coronavirus response

The a part of the decision that had been thought-about contentious known as for “a stepwise process of impartial, independent and comprehensive evaluation” at “the earliest appropriate moment,” with the aim “to review experience gained and lessons learned from the WHO-coordinated international health response to Covid-19.”

The decision didn’t single out any particular person nation, however quite a lot of nations — together with the US — have accused Beijing of withholding details about the virus, which was first detected within the central Chinese metropolis of Wuhan in late 2019.

Chinese President Xi Jinping stated Monday that he helps requires an investigation into the dealing with of the pandemic, however insisted that any inquiry ought to wait till the virus is contained.