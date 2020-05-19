WHO approves inquiry into global coronavirus response

The a part of the decision that had been thought-about contentious known as for “a stepwise process of impartial, independent and comprehensive evaluation” at “the earliest appropriate moment,” with the aim “to review experience gained and lessons learned from the WHO-coordinated international health response to Covid-19.”
The decision didn’t single out any particular person nation, however quite a lot of nations — together with the US — have accused Beijing of withholding details about the virus, which was first detected within the central Chinese metropolis of Wuhan in late 2019.
Chinese President Xi Jinping stated Monday that he helps requires an investigation into the dealing with of the pandemic, however insisted that any inquiry ought to wait till the virus is contained.
Xi defended his nation’s actions by way of video convention. “All along we have acted with openness, transparency and responsibility, we have provided information to the WHO and relevant countries in the most timely fashion, we have released the genome sequence at the earliest possible time, we have shared control and treatment experiences with the world without reservation, we have done everything in our power to support and assist countries in need,” he stated.
Beijing had reacted angrily to Australia’s earlier requires an investigation, accusing Canberra of a “highly irresponsible” transfer that might “disrupt international cooperation in fighting the pandemic and goes against people’s shared aspiration.”