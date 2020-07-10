WHO admits AIRBORNE spread of coronavirus ‘cannot be ruled out’

The World Health Organization is acknowledging the chance that COVID-19 may be spread in the air under certain conditions — after more than 200 boffins urged the agency to do so.

In an open letter published this week in a journal, two scientists from Australia and the U.S. wrote that studies show ‘beyond any reasonable doubt that viruses are released during exhalation, talking and coughing in microdroplets small enough to stay aloft in the air.’

The researchers, alongside more than 200 others, appealed for national and international authorities, including WHO, to look at more stringent protective measures.

More than 200 boffins have written that airborne spread of coronavirus is happening. Pictured: Bartender Bradley Wasinda talks with Raymond Diez at Carmines Ybor Italian Restaurant in Tampa, Florida on June 26

The scientists say ‘viruses are released during exhalation, talking and coughing in microdroplets small enough to stay aloft in the air.’ Pictured: People stand outside the Duplex bar in the West Village on June 27

The World Health Organization, whose headquarters in Geneva is shown, has updated its guidance to buy into the researchers that airborne spread is possible

WHO has long dismissed the chance that the coronavirus is spread in the air with the exception of certain risky medical procedures, such as for example when patients are first put on breathing machines.

In an alteration to its previous thinking, WHO noted on Thursday that studies evaluating COVID-19 outbreaks in restaurants, choir practices and fitness classes suggested the herpes virus might have been spread in the air.

Airborne spread ‘particularly in specific indoor locations, such as crowded and inadequately ventilated spaces over an extended period of time with infected persons cannot be ruled out,’ WHO said.

Still, officials also noticed that other modes of transmission — like contaminated surfaces or close contacts between people such indoor surroundings — may also have explained the disease’s spread.

WHO’s stance also recognized the importance of people spreading COVID-19 without symptoms, a phenomenon the business has long downplayed.

WHO has repeatedly said such transmission is ‘rare’ despite an evergrowing consensus among scientists globally that asymptomatic spread likely accounts for an important amount of transmission. The agency said that most spread is via droplets from infected individuals who cough or sneeze, but added that individuals without symptoms are also capable of transmitting the disease.

‘The extent of undoubtedly asymptomatic disease in the community remains unknown,’ WHO said.