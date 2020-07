WHO: 141 COVID-19 vaccines being developed worldwide – Panorama

Director-General of the World Health Organisation Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a article for The Washington Post newspaper that currently 141 COVID-19 vaccines are being developed in the world, Daily Express reported, citing Sputnik news agency.

“Consider the vital role that international cooperation is already playing around the development of a COVID-19 vaccine. This began almost as soon as the coronavirus’s sequence was shared online, and there are now 141 vaccines in development. Leading candidates may be only months from success. Of course, there is no guarantee of full protection, but we are hopeful,” Ghebreyesus said.

He also expressed hope that the United States would keep on its cooperation with the WHO despite President Donald Trump’s remarks on the withdrawal of funding for the organisation.

The WHO declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, significantly more than 10.6 million folks have been infected with coronavirus worldwide, with over 515,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.