Whitmer’s ‘overly aggressive’ Michigan mask mandate has businesses worried about enforcement

“Over the past two weeks, every region in Michigan has seen an uptick in new cases, and daily case counts now exceed 20 cases per million in the Grand Rapids, Detroit, and Lansing regions,” Whitmer said in her order Friday.

TRUMP CALL TO REOPEN SCHOOLS DRAWS PUSHBACK FROM DEM GOVERNORS INSLEE, WHITMER

“Research confirms that a big part of the reason is spotty compliance with my requirement, issued in prior orders, that individuals wear face coverings in public spaces,” she added.

Some business owners appreciate the concept behind the mask mandate but are frustrated that the duty falls on the business, potentially putting them in precarious situations.

“While retailers and retail employees appreciate Gov. Whitmer’s efforts to increase the number of residents wearing masks when in enclosed, public spaces, we are frustrated that she did not leave the policing to law enforcement officers,” Bill Hallan, president and CEO of Michigan Retailers Association, said in a statement Friday. “This puts retail employees in potentially dangerous situations when they’re forced to confront unmasked customers.”

MICHIGAN ICE CREAM SHOP OWNER DENIES GETTING MILLIONS IN PPP MONEY, CALLS IT ‘A GRAVE ERROR’

The executive order does include some exceptions, which say that young ones under 5 are not necessary to wear a mask. People who are eating or drinking, exercising, speaking publically or at religious events and anyone who’s prevented by medical reasons aren’t required to wear a mask under the mandate.

But the stipulations have business people concerned about their liability.

“Determining the validity of an ambiguous exemption is an impossible task for a retailer,” Hallan said. “And now, even retailers acting in good faith could be subject to severe licensing sanctions based on the actions of noncompliant customers.”

CLICK HERE TO HAVE THE FOX NEWS APP

Hallan called the order “overly aggressive” Friday, and pleaded with clients to adhere to the order and comprehend the new position retailers have been in.

“We worry for retail employees’ safety and disagree with the overly aggressive penalties for retailers,” Hallan said.

The order switches into effect on Monday, July 13.