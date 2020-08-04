‘Whiteness Gives You An Advantage No Matter What’

The billionaire media magnate Oprah Winfrey simply introduced a disgusting attack on “whiteness” and “white privilege” on her eponymous series “The Oprah Conversation“

In an episode that Oprah entitled “Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man: Part 1,” which included previous NFL linebacker Emmanuel Acho, she welcomed numerous white individuals to come on and go over “racism,” “white privilege,” and “whiteness.” Oprah continued to applaud her white visitors for implicating themselves of being “racist.”

“There are white people who are not as powerful as the system of white people — the caste system that’s been put in place — but they still, no matter where they are on the rung, or the ladder of success, they still have their whiteness,” Oprah stated, later on including, “[Whites have a] upper hand. You still have your brightness. That’s what the term ‘white privilege’ is. It indicates that brightness still gives you an advantage, no matter.”

“It is the fundamental issue,” she continued.

Oprah then welcomed Seth, a self-described Jewish guy from Manhattan, New York, to explain his “awakening” to his own “racist” self.

“You’ve become ‘woke’ during this period, and realized in that awakening that you are racist, right?” askedOprah “I simply would like to know how that …