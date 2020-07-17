White supremacy is killing White people, this author says

He has a theory, though, about what’s behind some of this.

“White supremacy is why Trump did not heed the warnings left by the Obama administration. And White supremacy is why Covid-19 is so devastating. It impacts Black persons worse just because we’re in situations where we’re not able to socially distance,” that he says.

“But it’s not just affecting us. White people are dying too. White supremacy has always mattered more than White lives do.”

Expect to hear more from Young when that he appears on “ United Shades of America ,” the Emmy Award-winning show hosted by comedian W. Kamau Bell that returns to CNN Sunday night.

The show’s season premiere relates to White supremacy — a familiar topic for Young, who is becoming one of the nation’s most sought-after commentators on race. He’s been featured on National Public Radio and in Time magazine and has written columns for GQ.

Racism is a painful topic that can grind down those that write and talk about it for a full time income. Not so with Young. His columns are insightful and playful, and he is not afraid to criticize Black athletes or public figures. His writings also transcend race, such as a coming-of-age column from last year entitled, “ The Last Time I Got into a Fight .”

CNN asked Young five questions about being a Black man at this unique moment ever sold. Our interview was lightly edited for clarity.

Is this current willingness by White America to acknowledge anti-Black racism only a passing phase, or do you consider it represents a shift that will endure?

It’s trendy now, today, for White individuals to be antiracist. It’s a status symbol, like running a Peloton or having a Black friend who has Black friends. But what goes on when we move forward from the gesture, and the incentive to accomplish the rigorous work it needs is a little cloudier, a little messier, and the social gratification is less immediate?

Basically, does this current willingness have integrity? I hope so, but “hope” is a couple of thousand miles from “believe.”

What’s the difference between this country having a genuine racial reckoning versus a superficial racial reckoning?

A true racial reckoning includes, interrogates and in the end extinguishes all systems of oppression. That includes capitalism. That includes patriarchy. It’s not carpet cleansing. It’s carpet bombing.

If Trump is defeated in November, do you consider the Republican Party will abandon White grievance or do you think you will see a Trump 2.0 down the road who’ll be more sophisticated and less obvious?

When you believe of him as less singular and much more an element on a continuum of sentient White grievance — as opposed to Donald Trump 1.0, he’s Woodrow Wilson 9.0 — the answer is obvious: Of course, another version is coming. Maybe they’re already here.

What is the most difficult part of constantly explaining racism to White people?

I do not write with the intent of explaining race and racism to White people. I write to articulate and better understand the circus in and beyond my head. I write for catharsis. I write to challenge myself. I write to entertain myself.

Even when I’m literally writing a race-related explainer, just like the one on the huge difference between a “Karen” and a “Becky” (a Becky “weaponizes” her White privilege while convincing herself that her Whiteness doesn’t matter; a Karen “doesn’t even bother to fake it”), I’m writing to make a thing I’d like to read.

If White people leave might work with a larger understanding of race and racism, that’s great.

But their education is incidental — the rub, maybe not the steak. And perhaps that’s the lesson. That my world revolves around me, not them.

We’ve seen lots of videos on social media of White people becoming belligerent and even threatening when they are asked to wear a mask in public places. Why do you consider some panic when asked to wear masks?

I think White individuals have never had to be guests. I’m one particular people who hate the “shoes-off” house. I go to someone’s party or dinner and I’m asked to leave the shoes at the entranceway. I get annoyed because my shoes are section of my outfit. But their residence; their rules.

One of what exactly that’s happening in America now is that White people have never been asked to be guests. This all connects back to White supremacy and Manifest Destiny, where people feel that every thing they see they have the right to. “You can’t tell me what to do — I’m a White American.” And having some pushback against that is causing some hysteria.

You watch these videos and it’s really like, just put on your mask. For the five full minutes you’re in Trader Joe’s getting your gluten-free lettuce wraps, just placed on the mask.