White supremacists pose as Antifa online, call for violence

“This account violated our platform manipulation and spam policy, specifically the creation of fake accounts,” a Twitter spokesperson stated in an announcement. “We took action after the account sent a Tweet inciting violence and broke the Twitter Rules.”

Although the account solely had just a few hundred followers, it’s an instance of white supremacists searching for to inflame tensions within the United States by posing as left-wing activists on-line.

The revelation of the account comes as President Donald Trump more and more blames left-wing activists for violence occurring at protests throughout America.

On Sunday, Trump tweeted he would designate Antifa a terrorist organization , regardless of the US authorities having no current authorized authority to take action. Antifa, quick for anti-fascists, describes a broad, loosely-organized group of individuals whose political views lean towards the left — typically the far-left — however don’t conform with the Democratic Party platform.

Antifa positions may be laborious to outline, however many individuals espousing these beliefs assist oppressed populations and protest the amassing of wealth by companies and elites. Some make use of radical or militant techniques to get out their messages. The pretend account, @ANTIFA_US, tweeted Sunday, “ALERT Tonight’s the night, Comrades Tonight we say “F**okay The City” and we move into the residential areas… the white hoods…. and we take what’s ours #BlacklivesMaters #F**kAmerica.” Twitter stated that the account was in reality linked to Identity Evropa, a white power fraternity. Though Twitter referred to the group as Identity Evropa when discussing the account’s elimination, the Anti Defamation League (ADL) states that the group dissolved and reformed below the title the American Identitarian Movement, which it additionally calls a white supremacist group. The group promotes itself as “identitarian,” that white folks ought to protect their racial and cultural id. The American Identitarian Movement says it prohibits violence and criminality. CNN has reached out to the group for remark. Twitter stated it had shut down different pretend accounts linked to Identity Evropa, too. The phenomenon of individuals on the suitable creating pretend Antifa accounts predates the present wave of protests. The takedown Monday is just not the primary time a pretend Antifa account linked to white supremacists has been suspended by Twitter, the spokesperson confirmed.

