White Sox To Acquire Jarrod Dyson

The White Sox are set to acquire rapid center fielder Jarrod Dyson from the Pirates, ESPN’s Jeff Passan reports (via Twitter). The White Sox are anticipated to send out worldwide bonus offer swimming pool area to Pittsburgh to finish the offer, tweets MLB Network’s Jon Heyman.

Dyson, 36, tattooed a 1 year, $2MM handle the Pirates this winter season and is still owed $333K of his prorated $720K wage. That makes him a budget friendly late-inning protective upgrade and pinch-running choice for the ChiSox, who presently are connected with the Indians for 2nd location in the AL Central and simply a half video game behind the division-leading Twins.

Dyson is out to an unpleasant start at the plate, striking.157/.218/.157 in a small sample of 57 plate looks, however he’s an all-world protector and elite baserunner. Dating back to 2012, Dyson is 6th in the Majors in taken bases (234 ), and his 84.7 percent success rate is extremely effective. He’s likewise 8th amongst MLB outfielders with +79 Defensive Runs Saved because time regardless of having actually played countless innings less in the field than all however one gamer (Juan Lagares) ahead of him due to his status as a part-time gamer.

The White Sox have a complete outfield with Eloy Jimenez in left, Luis Robert in center and Nomar Mazara in right. They likewise have fellow speedster Adam Engel on …