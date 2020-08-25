White Sox Release Bryan Mitchell, Adalberto Mejia

The White Sox made a couple of relocations Monday, James Fegan of The Athletic relays. The club launched right-hander Bryan Mitchell and lefty Adalberto Mejia, and it included southpaw Kodi Medeiros and RHP Danny Dopico to its 60-man gamer swimming pool. Medeiros and Dopico will report to Chicago’s alternate training website.

Mitchell and Mejia were relatively significant potential customers in the past (the latter split leading 100 lists), however neither has actually made much of a mark in the majors so far. The 29-year-old Mitchell logged a 5.15 ERA/5.05 FIP with 5.36 K/9 and 4.57 BB/9 throughout 171 1/3 innings in between the Yankees and Padres from 2014-18. After investing all of last season with the Padres’ Triple- A affiliate, Mitchell signed up with the White Sox on a minors agreement in January.

Mejia, 27, was another January small finalizing forChicago He integrated for 154 innings amongst the Twins, Angels and Cardinals from 2016-19, throughout which he tape-recorded a similar 4.62 ERA/FIP and notched 7.4 K/9 and 4.3 BB/9.

Medeiros, whom the Brewers took 12th total in the 2014 draft, was likewise an offseason minors pickup for theWhite Sox The 24-year-old had a hard time last season in Double- A, where he tape-recorded a 5.10 ERA/5.45 FIP and strolled 5.53 batters per 9 in 83 frames.

Dopico was an 11th-rounder of the White Sox in 2015 who invested all of last season at …