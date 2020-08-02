White Sox Place Tim Anderson On IL, Promote Yermin Mercedes

The White Sox have actually positioned shortstop Tim Anderson on the 10- day hurt list with a stretched right groin,according to James Fegan of The Athletic In turn, they have actually remembered catcher Yermin Mercedes to fill Anderson’s lineup area. It will be Mercedes’s very first venture in the Majors after almost a years in professional ball.

Anderson, 27, is the ruling American League batting champ, and he got where he ended. Through the young season’s very first 7 video games, Anderson has actually slashed.333/.355/.567 with 7 runs scored. The White Sox leadoff guy is a huge part of their offending attack, however his efficiency would be significantly restricted with a stretched groin. Considering the function speed plays in Anderson’s video game both with the bat and in the field, Chicago will wish to do their finest to get him completely up to speed prior to going back to the diamond.

In his lack, Leury Garcia can move over to shortstop from the keystone. It’s a smidgen of serendipity that the White Sox only simply bought the agreement of highly-regarded possibility Nick Madrigal to take control of at 2nd base. Garcia has actually been the main 2nd baseman so far while likewise appearing in ideal field and at shortstop. He does not bring much to the meal, nevertheless, as a profession.256/.291/.359 player. Danny Mendick, 26, might likewise assist fill deep space …