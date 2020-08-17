White Sox Place Adam Engel On IL, Select Luis Gonzalez

The White Sox have actually positioned outfielder Adam Engel on the hurt list and picked fellow outfielder Luis Gonzalez‘s agreement from their alternate training website, James Fegan of The Athletic was amongst those to report.

Chicago put Engel on the IL since he might have entered contact with somebody who has the coronavirus. However, Engel has actually not evaluated favorable for it. The IL positioning disrupts a strong start to the season for Engel, who has actually batted.263/.317/.500 with a set of crowning achievement in 41 plate looks.

Gonzalez, 24, was a third-round choice of the White Sox in 2017 who might now get his very first big league action. After producing good offending numbers at the Single- A and High- A levels from 2017-18, he debuted in Double- An in 2015 and batted.247/.316/.359 with 9 homers and 17 takes in 535 journeys to the plate. MLB.com ranks Gonzalez as the White Sox’s 13th-best possibility, noting he has a “sweet left-handed swing,” a “plus arm” and the adaptability to play all 3 outfield positions.