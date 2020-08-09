White Sox Place Aaron Bummer On 10-Day IL, Promote Zack Burdi

The White Sox positioned left-hander Aaron Bummer on the 10- day hurt list due to a left biceps pressure, the groupannounced Right- hander Brady Lail was likewise designated for task, and the 2 open Major League lineup areas will be filled by right-handers Zack Burdi and Drew Anderson Burdi is being called from the club’s minors training website, while Anderson had his agreement acquired.

Bummer suffered the injury in last night’s video game, leaving throughout an at-bat versus Cleveland’s Jose Ramirez The severity of the biceps issue isn’t yet understood, though any lack for Bummer counts as an issue for the White Sox provided the southpaw’s increasing prominence in the bullpen. After publishing a 4.36 PERIOD over 53 2/3 innings throughout the 2017-18 seasons, Bummer caught a 2.13 PERIOD, 2.50 K/BB rate, 8.0 K/9, and a massive 72.1% grounder rate over 67 2/3 innings in2019 Only Zack Britton had a greater ground-ball rate amongst all pitchers who tossed a minimum of 60 innings last season.

In a nod to their belief in Bummer’s work, the White Sox signed him to an agreement extension in February that will pay Bummer a minimum of $16 MM in ensured cash through the 2024 season. If 2 club choices are worked out, Bummer will remain in Chicago through 2026 for an overall of $295 MM– not a bad …