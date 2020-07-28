White Sox manager Renteria not with team, pending tests

CLICK ON THIS LINK FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

General manager Rick Hahn launched a declaration stating the 58- year-old Renteria was required to a Cleveland medical facility for examination and tests.

“Out of an abundance of caution, Ricky will remain at the team hotel and not manage until we receive confirmation of today’s test result,” Hahn stated.

The team did not state if Renteria, who remains in his 4th season as White Sox manager, was being evaluated for the coronavirus.

Before Monday’s post ponement, McEwing stated on a Zoom teleconference that he spoke with Renteria numerous times which “he feels excellent, feels fine. Just being really mindful.”

Renteria’s circumstance emerged on a day of significant medical news throughout baseball, the majority of it including COVID-19

Two video games were held off after the Miami Marlins had more than a lots gamers and team member evaluated favorable for the infection. The team was stranded in Philadelphia, where it played over the weekend, due to the fact that of the break out.

Miami’s house opener versus Baltimore was held off, as was the New York Yankees’ video game inPhiladelphia The Yankees would have utilized the very same clubhouse the Marlins inhabited for 3 days.

The White Sox revealed July 5 they had 2 gamers test favorable for the coronavirus. The team never ever recognized the gamers, however star 3rd baseman Yoan Moncada exposed his favorable test outcome after he rejoined the team.

“We’re simply continuing to concentrate on what we’re doing, taking the appropriate procedures to keep everybody as safe as we perhaps can,” McEwing said. “As a company and as training personnel we have actually done a respectable task up until now, and ideally it continues that method.”

McEwing is pleased the team has actually been following the appropriate treatments to manage a prospective break out, something every team worries.

“Major League Baseball and us as an organization have done a fantastic job of monitoring this daily,” he stated. “We’re getting our temperatures taken three times a day. If we have symptoms we’re getting checked right away, so we are monitoring closely on a daily basis everybody who has been in contact with anyone who has symptoms and taking the correct measures.”

Indians manager Terry Francona stated the Miami break out offered the team with an opportunity to examine all its procedures as it gets ready for its very first trip later on today.

“Again, they’re mostly reminders or refreshers,” he stated. “But because of what has happened and what could happen, I don’t think it ever hurts to drive home the point again.”

Francona stated the circumstance with the Marlins was disturbing.

“We get caught up in who we’re playing and seeing if we can beat them, but in the end, we’re all one industry,” he stated. “Everybody pretty much knows everybody else. You don’t ever wish stuff like that on anybody. It’s a stark reminder of the times we’re in and how quickly it can go from person to person.”

Before dealing with the Indians, the White Sox likewise positioned beginning pitcher Reynaldo López on the 10- day hurt list with ideal shoulder pain.

López left his start on Sunday versus Minnesota in the very first inning when his shoulder tightened up. The 26- year-old went 10-15 with a 5.38 PERIOD in 33 begins last season.

The team remembered right-hander Ian Hamilton from its training center in Schaumburg, Illinois, acquired the agreement of infielder Ryan Goins and designated infielder Cheslor Cuthbert for task.

White Sox left fielder Eloy Jim énez was not in the lineup that was published prior to the series opener was drizzled out, however McEwing stated he was feeling much better. Jim énez left Sunday’s 14 -2 loss to Minnesota due to the fact that he was feeling light headed.