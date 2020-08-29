White Sox Interested In Lance Lynn, Robbie Ray

The White Sox are checking out the beginning pitching market, with MLB Network’s Jon Morosi reporting that Rangers ace Lance Lynn is under factor to consider, while MLB Network’s Jon Heyman includes that Diamondbacks left-hander Robbie Ray has actually likewise been gone over (both links to Twitter).

As MLBTR’s Steve Adams and Connor Byrne just recently put it, “Lynn is arguably the most coveted arm on the trade market.” The right-hander has a 1.59 AGE, 9.9 K/9, and 3.57 K/BB rate through 45 1/3 innings this season, and while sophisticated metrics mean some unavoidable AGE regression, those exact same numbers recommend Lynn is pitching at approximately the exact same level as he carried out in 2019, when he completed fifth in AL Cy Young Award ballot.

Beyond just his efficiency this season, Lynn is under agreement for an $8MM wage in 2021, which stands as a more than sensible rate if he keeps pitching this well. As huge a trade chip as Lynn is, nevertheless, his pluses likewise make him an important possession to the Rangers, who are at least available to hearing deals for Lynn however possibly not most likely to in fact move him unless another group steps up with a huge trade plan.

It’s most likely safe to presume that Ray is a lot more offered, though the southpaw’s worth has actually drastically dropped off in the wake of a ruthless start to the 2020 season. Control problems …