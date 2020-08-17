White Sox hit four straight HRs, beat Cards By Reuters

2/2 ©Reuters MLB: Game One-St Louis Cardinals at Chicago White Sox



Yoan Moncada, Yasmani Grandal, Jose Abreu and Eloy Jimenez linked on four successive crowning achievement in the 5th inning to connect a big league record, and Dallas Keuchel pitched 5 2/3 strong innings to raise the host Chicago White Sox to a 7-2 success over theSt Louis Cardinals on Sunday afternoon.

Limited to 2 hits in four innings versusSt Louis starter Dakota Hudson (NYSE:-RRB— consisting of a Jimenez RBI single in the very first– the White Sox emerged for 6 runs versus novice reducer Roel Ramirez.

Moncada started the long-ball barrage with 2 on and 2 out, snapping an 0-for-14 skid with a blast versus Ramirez (0-1), who is the very first pitcher to quit four successive homers in his big league launching. It was the 2nd time in club history that Chicago hit back-to-back-to-back-to-back crowning achievement. The White Sox likewise achieved the accomplishment onAug 14, 2008.

Keuchel enhanced to 3-2 and made his very first success because July 31, quiting 2 runs and four strikes with 2 strolls and one strikeout in 5 2/3 innings.

