White Sox Activate Reynaldo Lopez, Option Nicky Delmonico

The White Sox triggered Reynaldo Lopez to begin tonight’s video game versus the competitor Cubs, per MLB.com’s Scott Merkin (via Twitter). To make space on the lineup, outfielder Nicky Delmonico has actually been optioned to the group’s alternate training website in Schaumberg, per Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune.

Lopez made one start this season prior to investing the next 25 days on the hurt list with ideal shoulder discomfort. He taped simply 2 outs while giving up 3 hits and a set of strolls. Lopez, 26, has actually been a stable if unimpressive existence in the Chicago rotation the previous 2 seasons. After a strong 2018, he took an action back last season, amounting to a 17-25 record and 4.64 ERA/4.83 FIP over those 2 seasons.

Lopez tosses tough (95.4 miles per hour on his four-seamer in 2015), and regardless of a low spit rate, his heating unit has above-average side-to-side motion. He’s greatly dependent on the heating unit, tossing it near 60% of the time, and his secondary pitches (a changeup and slider) have not reached the level of consistency the White Sox would most likely choose for a rotation arm. Still, Lopez need to have the ability to recover his rotation area for the foreseeable future if he can recover.

Delmonico has actually been a routine lineup existence over the previous 3 seasons, …