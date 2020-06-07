White police officers and community members wash feet of black faith leaders at protest

White police officers and community members gathered to wash the feet of black faith leaders in North Carolina, echoing the Biblical story of how Jesus washed his disciples feet.

People of faith gathered for a unity march in Cary on Saturday, braving the summer heat to protest the brutal police killing of George Floyd and demand a finish to racism.

Members of the Legacy Church Center, light emitting diode by co-pastors Faith Wokoma and her husband Soboma, helped organize the unity prayer walk, where people gathered, observed eight minutes and 46 seconds of silence to mark just how long a white cop had his knee on Floyd’s neck in killing him, and prayed for the united states.

As a part of the event there clearly was a ‘Washing of the Feet’ ceremony where at least three white police officers and three other white attendees washed the feet of pastors Faith and Soboma Wokoma.

Participants in the feet washing ceremony pictured above

Photos and video shared on social media show the group praying together as the pastors sat on a bench and their white peers knelt in prayer with buckets to wash their feet.

The washing of feet is a religious rite observed by various Christian denominations based of Jesus Christ’s commandment that his followers should wash one another’s feet, following his example, and to state humility and love.

Video of the ceremony was shared to Facebook where it went viral racking up over 2,400 views.

‘Powerful display of what reconciliation appears like,’ one Facebook user wrote.

‘This is how racial healing starts,’ still another added.

‘Love and humility of God,’ one individual commented.

The plea walk imagined hitting the roadways of Cary, with protesters wearing encounter masks and carrying signs

Walk guests pictured searching on at the feet washing ceremony

Faith and Soboma Wokoma stated they were motivated to create the particular Saturday move as a location where individuals of faith can accumulate to have open up discussions within the demonstrations unfolding across the country.

‘As functioning through city rights background, the cathedral was usually such a large part of change. And we may want it in order to be the black church or even white chapel, or Asian church. We want your body of Christ to come jointly, collectively,’ Faith Wokoma said to ABC11.

‘So we chose to gather using the other chapels, and i was pleasantly surprised once the police stated they desired to be portion of the walk serves as. The gran wanted to become part of the walk,’ she additional.

Lori Bush, who rests on the Cary town authorities, described Saturday’s rally being a ‘powerful’ event

‘It began with a real recognition of the history of abuse, assault and systemic racism, by simply saying what they are called of a lot of who have passed away as well as a 7 min and 46 second moment of silence. Several stops to be able to pray, performing Amazing Grace, and just about all of all of us working to turn up while becoming socially faraway. I was handled at the particular turnout, the particular impactful terms, the natural emotion and call for switch,’ the lady said.

‘Heartfelt and poignant occasions when Town of Morrisville, NC Chief Andrews gives her family members story & pastors cease and police kneel to be able to wash the particular feet of black community leaders,’ she additional.