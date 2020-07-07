White parents: Talk to your kids about racism to raise more empathic adults

To comprehend the issue more deeply, we examined surveys of more than 2,000 adults ages 18 and older, collected from May 21 to June 14, 2020, in four major U.S. cities — Chicago, Los Angeles, New Orleans and New York. We were seeking to know how people’s views on race were influenced by their parents. It was section of an ongoing study looking at how people’s experiences during the Covid-19 pandemic have now been shaped by their race.

Our initial findings indicate that among white respondents, 65% said their parents had “never” or “rarely” had conversations together about racism when they were children.

In general, we discovered that younger white people were more likely to have parents who talked with them about about racism compared to those in older generations. Surprisingly, however, those in the youngest age group — 18- to 25-year-olds — were not as likely to have parents who talked together about racism “very often” (only 7%), compared to 26- to 40-year-olds (16%) and to those 41 to 55 years of age (12%).

We found that those whose parents talked together about racism were themselves more likely to consult with their own young ones about it. However, even during this period of unrest, 27% of white parents of children between 6 and 11 years of age told us they “never” talked using their kids about the need for racial equality.

Another 15% said these conversations were “rare,” and 34% said they happened “on occasion.”

Missing the point

Research shows that the relatively few white parents who do discuss race with their young ones often use what are sometimes called “color-blind” approaches that downplay racism’s significance in American society. These conversations usually involve emphasizing the sameness between all people, and minimize or deny the thought of differences between races. Typical themes include “not seeing race” or “treating everyone the same,” which ignore and even reject the existence of white privilege and racism.

These discussions can promote a myth of meritocracy that claims anybody can flourish in the US no matter their race — a belief shared by 57% of the white respondents in our survey. The problem with this colorblindness is that it ignores how racism is embedded in society — for example, in where people live and what types of jobs and educational opportunities people have.

Sometimes conversations can be explicitly or implicitly racist, relying on racial stereotypes premised on the thought of inherent differences between race groups.

Seldom are conversations anti-racist. An anti-racism dialog with children involves acknowledging racial inequalities and the historical and current reasons why they exist. They also include talking about ways a child may help actively undo racism and how perhaps not to be considered a bystander if they see racism being perpetrated.

Changing perspectives

Our data showed that white people who were taught by their parents about opposing racism and what our survey called the “importance of fighting for racial equality” were supportive of doing more to help racial minority groups hit harder by Covid-19.

By contrast, people whose parents had never or rarely talked to them about anti-racism were more likely to feel that racial minorities are themselves to blame for their higher death rates from Covid-19

We also found that parents’ discussions using their kids helped them mature to have more nuanced views on other areas of racism in the usa.

Three-quarters of adults who had, as young ones, talked using their parents “very often” about racism said that racial minorities do not have the exact same opportunities as whites. An identical share, 69%, of them said race plays a major role in the types of social services that individuals receive, such as for example health care or day care. And 69% also agreed that race plays a significant role in who gets sent to prison.

But of the adults whose parents “never” or “rarely” talked with them about racism, less than half — 47% — said racial minorities have different opportunities than whites. Similarly, less than half of these folks felt that race is important in the kinds of social services people receive or in incarceration — 49% and 48%, respectively.