White parents: Talk to your kids about racism to raise more empathic adults

To comprehend the issue more deeply, we examined surveys of more than 2,000 adults ages 18 and older, collected from May 21 to June 14, 2020, in four major U.S. cities — Chicago, Los Angeles, New Orleans and New York. We were seeking to know how people’s views on race were influenced by their parents. It was section of an ongoing study looking at how people’s experiences during the Covid-19 pandemic have now been shaped by their race.
Our initial findings indicate that among white respondents, 65% said their parents had “never” or “rarely” had conversations together about racism when they were children.
In general, we discovered that younger white people were more likely to have parents who talked with them about about racism compared to those in older generations. Surprisingly, however, those in the youngest age group — 18- to 25-year-olds — were not as likely to have parents who talked together about racism “very often” (only 7%), compared to 26- to 40-year-olds (16%) and to those 41 to 55 years of age (12%).
We found that those whose parents talked together about racism were themselves more likely to consult with their own young ones about it. However, even during this period of unrest, 27% of white parents of children between 6 and 11 years of age told us they “never” talked using their kids about the need for racial equality.
Another 15% said these conversations were “rare,” and 34% said they happened “on occasion.”
Missing the point
Sometimes conversations can be explicitly or implicitly racist, relying on racial stereotypes premised on the thought of inherent differences between race groups.
Seldom are conversations anti-racist. An anti-racism dialog with children involves acknowledging racial inequalities and the historical and current reasons why they exist. They also include talking about ways a child may help actively undo racism and how perhaps not to be considered a bystander if they see racism being perpetrated.
Changing perspectives
Our data showed that white people who were taught by their parents about opposing racism and what our survey called the “importance of fighting for racial equality” were supportive of doing more to help racial minority groups hit harder by Covid-19.
We also found that parents’ discussions using their kids helped them mature to have more nuanced views on other areas of racism in the usa.
Three-quarters of adults who had, as young ones, talked using their parents “very often” about racism said that racial minorities do not have the exact same opportunities as whites. An identical share, 69%, of them said race plays a major role in the types of social services that individuals receive, such as for example health care or day care. And 69% also agreed that race plays a significant role in who gets sent to prison.
But of the adults whose parents “never” or “rarely” talked with them about racism, less than half — 47% — said racial minorities have different opportunities than whites. Similarly, less than half of these folks felt that race is important in the kinds of social services people receive or in incarceration — 49% and 48%, respectively.
David Chae is just a human sciences associate professor and director, Society, Health and Racial Equity Lab, at Auburn University. Leoandra Onnie Rogers is an assistant professor of psychology at Northwestern University. Tiffany Yip is a professor of psychology at Fordham University. Disclosure: Chae receives funding from the National Institutes of Health. Rogers receives funding from the Spencer Foundation, the National Science Foundation and the Institute for Learning and Brain Sciences. Yip has received funding from the National Institutes of Health and the National Science Foundation.