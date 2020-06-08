Derek Chauvin’s bail has been increased to $1.25 million because the former officer charged in the death of George Floyd made his first appearance in court today.

In setting bail, Judge Denise Reilly acknowledged Assistant Attorney General Matthew Frank’s assertion that the case had prompted, ‘a strong reaction in the community to put it mildly.’

Chauvin’s defense attorney Eric Nelson raised no objections and agreed to arrange for the money to have the firearm Chauvin admitted to having at his home removed should that he post bail.

His appearance came exactly a couple of weeks after video of Floyd’s death ignited outrage that erupted in to violence and protest because the world bore witness to the 46-year-old’s agonizing final moments; 8 minutes and 46 seconds, dying beneath the knee of the fired Minneapolis cop.

It had been due to occur last week, but was pushed back due to security concerns.

Those same concerns light emitting diode Chauvin, 44, to maybe not appear in person but via video link from the most security Minnesota Correctional Facility in Oak Park Heights where Chauvin has been held under suicide watch since being moved from Hennepin County Jail on June 1.

Chauvin spoke only to confirm his name, address and date of birth when asked if he had any firearms still in his possession.

Protesters gather beyond your Public Safety Facility building on Monday in Minneapolis before former Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin will be charged in the death of George Floyd

Meanwhile in Houston, ushers guided mourners for people visitation for Floyd at the Fountain of Praise church in Houston

Chauvin’s next court appearance is set for June 29. His previous bail was set at $1 million with conditions.

Chauvin’s charges were upgraded to include 2nd degree murder last Wednesday, the same day the officers who did nothing as he pressed the life out of Floyd were arrested.

In the 15 days since Floyd’s death and his arrest, Chauvin has been swiftly off-loaded by his wife of ten years, former Minneapolis pageant queen Kellie, 45, who filed for divorce the afternoon before charges were brought.

Meanwhile two of the three officers who looked on as Floyd died moved with similar alacrity, to place all blame firmly on the 20-year-old veteran at their very own first appearances last Thursday.

J Alexander Kueng, 26, of Plymouth; Thomas Lane, 37, of St Paul; and Tou Thao, 34, of Coon Rapids, appeared in Hennepin County District Court on June 4.

They are charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder – unintentional – while committing a felony and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter, culpable negligence creating unreasonable risk.

Bail for several three was set at $1 million. Thao’s attorney made little objection.

But lawyers for Kueng and Lane kicked straight back at this and the charges levelled against their customers arguing that both were rookies – Kueng was on his third shift and Lane was just four days on the force – who had no sway over Chauvin, a far more senior officer and a veteran of 20 years.

‘What was he supposed to do? Tell Chauvin to log off?’, Lane’s attorney, Earl Gray demanded.

Gray described Lane as ‘a good guy.’ He reminded the judge that his client had asked repeatedly, ‘Shall we roll him?’ and that his client alone had got into the ambulance and attempted to resuscitate Floyd with CPR.

J Alexander Kueng, 26, (right) of Plymouth; Thomas Lane, 37, (left) of St Paul; and Tou Thao, 34, of Coon Rapids, appeared in Hennepin County District Court on June 4. Bail for several three was set at $1 million. Thao’s attorney made little objection. But attorneys for Kueng and Lane kicked back only at that and the charges levelled against their clients arguing that both were rookies – Kueng was on his third shift and Lane was just four days on the force – who had no sway over Chauvin, an even more senior officer and a veteran of 20 years

Thao (pictured) was also charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder – unintentional – while committing a felony and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter, culpable negligence creating unreasonable risk

For his part Kueng’s attorney, Thomas Plunkett painted his client as a ‘young African American male who grew up by having an absentee father and an individual mother’ and had turned to police to make his community ‘a better place.’

As it had been, he insisted, he was no flight risk and had never lived significantly more than 10 miles from where he came to be in South Minneapolis where his family ties are significant.

According to Plunkett, the graduate of Henry Patrick High School shared in the childcare since his mother adopted four at-risk children from the community.

Unlike Chauvin, the disgraced former cops had been escorted through an underground tunnel between Hennepin County Jail and Hennepin County District Court.

Just a couple of blocks away, mourners gathered at North Central University for a memorial service held by relatives and buddies and light emitting diode by Civil Rights leader Rev Al Sharpton.

It was the first of three. An additional was held Sunday in Raeford, North Carolina, the town where Floyd came to be. He will soon be buried in Houston on Tuesday in a plot next to his mother.

In setting the bail, the judge said he had ‘struggled to find any comparisons’ for the cases but appeared convinced by Assistant Attorney General Matthew Frank’s assertion that the terrible nature of the crime and the high profile rendered each defendant a high flight risk.

If convicted as charged, the men face up to 40 years in prison on the first count, with the 2nd carrying a sentence of up to 10 years and a maximum fine of $20,000.

The actions of all four officers are actually all too well-rehearsed and set down in an in depth Statement of Probable Cause pieced together from surveillance footage, interviews with witnesses and their very own body cameras.

Officers Lane and Kueng were the first to arrive at the scene at 8.08pm, May 25 when somebody made a 911 call reporting a person for buying merchandise from Cup Foods with a counterfeit $20.

Floyd was parked in a vehicle just around the corner once the officers arrived. There were three people in the vehicle, with Floyd in the driver’s seat. As Lane began talking to Floyd through his open window, that he pulled his gun and asked Floyd to show him his hands.

Floyd placed his on the job the tyre and Lane reholstered his gun.

The footage goes on to show Floyd complying with the officers’ requests – leaving the car, sitting on the ground, being handcuffed.

The probable cause statement notes that as that he sat on the floor, ‘Floyd said, ‘Thank you man,’ and was calm.’

It was only when Lane stood Floyd up and tried to get him into the squad car that the man ‘stiffened’ and fell to the floor.

The statement said: ‘Mr Floyd told the officers he was not resisting but failed to want to get in the trunk seat and was claustrophobic.’

Chauvin and Thao arrived in split up squad cars at this point and all four officers began trying to push Floyd to the car as he, ‘repeatedly said he could not breathe.’

At 8.19pm Chauvin pulled Floyd from the car and he went to the floor face down. Keung had his straight back, Lane held his legs, Chauvin placed his knee on Floyd’s neck within an act that has reverberated around the world.

Floyd said, ‘I’m about to die,’ that he repeatedly needed his ‘mama’ and said he cannot breathe nevertheless they held their positions as Chauvin pressed the life out from the 46-year-old.

After five full minutes Floyd stopped moving, after six that he fell silent and stopped breathing. Lane said that he ‘wanted to roll him on his side.’ Kueng check always his wrist and found no pulse.

Still they held their positions. Two minutes later at 8.27pm Chauvin finally relinquished his pressure. By then he was holding down a dead man.

Kueng, Thao and Lane will next appear at a June 29 hearing.