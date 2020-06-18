White man tells black teen she doesn’t belong in community

An unidentified white man has been caught on camera telling a 15-year-old black girl that she doesn’t ‘deserve’ to be in a upscale gated community in Florida.

The bizarre confrontation unfolded on Sunday in the Grand Isles development in Wellington, a village in Palm Beach County in southern Florida.

Breonna Nelson-Hicks, 15, filmed the video with two of her friends outside of her grandfather’s home, according to the Palm Beach Post.

Prior to the confrontation, Breonna, who is black, and her two female friends, that are white, was riding in a golf cart driven by two teenage boys, and crossed into the Grand Isles development through the gate from the similar community across the street.

Breonna says that the man began following them in his car and tailgating closely, so the boys pulled the golf cart to the side to let him pass.

When that he parked to their rear and remained glowering at them, the 2 boys ditched the golf cart and ran away, Breonna says.

Breonna and her female friends walked other way to the home of her grandfather, 62-year-old Tony Walker, a 33-year resident of Wellington and member of among the village’s first black families.

According to Breonna, the not known man followed the teens as they walked, and when they arrived at her grandfather’s that he began yelling at them.

At that point the video begins. ‘Taking my picture, I truly do not care, because you don’t belong in this development,’ the man is heard yelling.

The girls inform him they live in the development, but decline to offer more information as that he demands to learn their names and addresses.

‘Why would we let you know any of this,’ the lady holding the cell phone is heard asking.

‘Ok, not a problem, I’m going to call the gate, and have you all arrested,’ the man replies. ‘You don’t deserve to be in here.’

The man turned to the girl who lives across the street from the Nelsons. Hearing the commotion, she had come outside and stood at the foot of her driveway.

‘Seriously?’ the man said to her. ‘I need to wait for five full minutes while they truly are strutting around in the street.’

Breonna suggested she go inside to get her grandfather, so that as she walked to her front door, the man did actually begin to follow her.

‘Yeah, bring him out right now, bring him out right now,’ the man said.

The neighbor can be heard behind him speaking to the teens: ‘Just don’t argue, guys,’ she said. ‘It’s perhaps not worth it.’

The teens thanked her and were met with increased yells from the man. ‘It is really because you’re driving illegally,’ the man said.

Breonna’s grandfather is seen confronting the unidentified man

‘OK, but you’re coming at 15-year-olds,’ the lady holding the cellphone said.

‘So you’re going to hit us with a car?’ the other teen said.

‘Because you’re 15 years of age?’ the man said. ‘You could marry in Mississippi or Alabama.’

In fact, Mississippi could be the only state where the general marriage age is 21, requiring parental consent to marry any younger. The marriage age is 18 in Alabama.

As the girls they began to reply, Nelson arrived on the scene of his house and is then heard talking with the man, who set up his hand as Nelson walked toward him.

‘Don’t stick your offer,’ Nelson said. ‘Did you threaten a child?’

‘I failed to threaten, Used to do not threaten a child,’ the man said, lowering his hands and starting to back away.

Breonna tells Nelson that she has got the incident on video, and he asks to start to see the video. That is where in fact the recording stops.

The video clip was shared on Twitter by Lake Worth Beach City Commissioner Omari Hardy.

‘RETWEET until this man is identified! He harassed several black teens in a gated community in the affluent Village of Wellington, here in my county. According to him, ‘they didn’t belong in this development.’ According to the teens, he threatened to hit them w/ his car,’ Hardy wrote.

The Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office told the Post that the man told deputies he previously ‘almost hit the golf cart being driven by’ the teens.

‘We received two calls when the deputies arrived, the male had already gone home,’ the department said. ‘Deputies did talk to the juveniles and made contact with the male overnight. Based on both accounts no crime was committed.’