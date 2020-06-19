White man is beaten down in a Flint Macy’s after allegedly calling a black shopper the n-word

A man was pummeled in the face for allegedly calling a black man a n****r while inside a Michigan Macy’s – with the incident prompting police investigation.

The shocking video was filmed at the Macy’s store at the Genesee Valley Center in Flint Township and has circulated around social media marketing.

Local rapper FT Quay took to Facebook shared the video on Monday and claimed that the clip was not the entire video.

He claimed he and a ‘bro’ went along to the mall and asked a man on the phone about a shirt size.

The man answered them and returned to his telephone call, where that he allegedly told someone on the phone ‘no one just some n****r,’ which resulted in the black man pouncing on him.

The brief clip shows the man punching the other in the face, with the unsuspecting man instantly asking: ‘What are you doing that for?’

As the man on the ground extends his arm to keep the angered man away, the assailant punches him again and tells him never to touch him.

At this point, the white man tells the black man that he is sorry as the assailant punches him a few more times.

Flint Township Lt. Brad Wangler said that they’re investigating the incident but no one is currently in custody.

‘Yes we’re investigating and at this point, no-one is in custody,’ Wangler said, MLive.com reports.

A Macy’s spokesperson said they beefed up security at the store, following the incident.

‘We are deeply saddened about the incident that took place on Monday at Macy’s Genesee Valley as the safety of Macy’s customers and colleagues is our main concern,’ Andrea Schwartz, senior director of media relations for Macy’s, said in a statement.

‘We take these circumstances very seriously and are working closely with local authorities on this investigation, deferring all comments about the case to them per policy.’