White man arrested for setting fire to historic Nashville courthouse during protests over police killing of George Floyd

A white man has been arrested by the Metro Nashville Police Department, and charged with trying to set fire to town’s Historic Courthouse, amid protests in response to the demise of George Floyd.

The authorities introduced that they’d arrested 25-year-old Wesley Somers, on Monday, by way of their Twitter web page.

The division has been utilizing Twitter to replace the neighborhood on the peaceable protests, {that a} minority of residents have used to trigger destruction to property.





“Wesley Somers was arrested at a home on Manzano Road in Madison. Assistance from the community helped lead to his identification,” the publish learn.

“He will be booked into the Metro Jail shortly. The investigation into the arson attack on the Historic Courthouse and other vandalism is continuing.”





The division confirmed that Mr Somers had been arrested “on charges of felony arson, vandalism, & disorderly conduct for setting fire to Nashville’s Historic Courthouse Saturday night.”

During the protests on Saturday, just a few individuals entered the courthouse and smashed home windows, spray-painted graffiti on the partitions and tried to set fire to the constructing.

On Sunday, the authorities appealed to the general public to assist them discover the suspects who tried to set the courthouse on fire and induced harm to the property.





“Nashville’s Historic Courthouse was the site of arson, burglary and vandalism Sat night. Tear gas was deployed to disperse the crowd. Do you know any of these 3 persons? Please call Crime Stoppers anonymously and receive a cash reward,” the publish learn.

With the general public’s assist, the division was ready to find Mr Somers, however they confirmed they’re nonetheless wanting for two extra suspects.

A curfew was in impact over the weekend in Nashville, after a minority of individuals turned protests violent, and town’s mayor, John Cooper, introduced on Monday that it’s going to keep in place till Tuesday morning and will likely be reviewed each day.

Peaceful protests have taken place in cities throughout the US, together with in Nashville, in opposition to police brutality towards black Americans, after Mr Floyd died on 25 May, when former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck whereas detaining him.

On Monday, the mayor mentioned he supported equality for town’s black neighborhood, however criticised the violence and destruction of property {that a} minority of its residents took half in.

He mentioned: “We will not let their behaviour distract us from the work we must do for equal justice for Nashville’s black community.”