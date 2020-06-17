White Man Arrested for Pointing AR-15 at Black Bikers Near His Property



Brandishing his semi-automatic rifle at a small grouping of black men who’d simply parked near his home was enough for a white guy in Virginia to get busted by cops.

This wild incident was caught on camera Sunday in Partlow, VA, where Dennis Lee Berry allegedly approached a squad of motorcycle riders who pulled over near his home to catch their breath and re-route.

One of the bike riders says Mr. Berry sprung up on them with an AR-15 cocked and seemingly loaded … asking when they lived there, and then demanding they leave.

Some of the interaction was captured on video … the men (4 of whom are black) tried talking him down, and questioning why that he seemed so ready to shoot. They also pointed out they didn’t look like on his property.

Welp, after some forward and backward — with no bullets flying — the cops turned up and sorted things out. Berry was arrested for brandishing a firearm. He was released on bond, and the rifle was seized as evidence.

According to the Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office — which taken care of immediately the call — the bikers had, in fact, pulled right into a private neighbor hood … but acknowledge the men didn’t visit a “No Trespassing” sign when they achieved it.