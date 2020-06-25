‘White Lives Matter’ banner was to ‘incite racial hatred,’ says Burnley FC CEO Neil Hart

Burnley condemned the banner, issuing a statement throughout the match to offer its unreserved apology. After the overall game, Burnley captain Ben Mee said that he was “ashamed and embarrassed.”

According to the the Mayor of Burnley, Wajid Khan, individuals responsible for organizing the “White Lives Matter” banner are “missing the point” of the Black Lives Matter movement.

He makes the point that although Burnley “has come so far” following the race riots in 2001, a small minority do not realize that the Black Live Matter movement is “not about a phrase.”

“It’s a movement, an understanding, a realization that over the history that Black people have faced and still continue to face challenges of racism, as we saw through the tragic death of George Floyd,” Khan, who admitted that he was “very disappointed and embarrassed” when that he was told of the banner, told CNN’s Phil Black.

But maybe not everyone is feeling embarrassment. When CNN traveled to Burnley on Tuesday, one woman interviewed by CNN away from club’s Turf Moor Stadium was trying to stick sheets of paper with the message “White Lives Matter Too” to the outside of the ground. The club’s social media pages have also been flooded with criticism to the club’s response.

“This is a moment to seize the opportunity to look at and reflect on all the institutions across the globe,” noted Khan, who added that way too many are seeing Black Lives Matter as just a phrase.

“And that is their ignorance,” he said. “And I think they are missing the point. And it’s about time they need to be educated. Just like we’ve been educating people around homophobia, Islamophobia and anti-Semitism. We’ve got to look at all the injustices of society and stand up to them and deal with them.”

Following a police investigation, Chief Superintendent Russ Procter said that “there are no criminal offenses that have been disclosed at this time.”

‘Unacceptable’

In an interview with CNN on Tuesday, Burnley CEO Neil Hart said that the motivation behind the banner was to “incite racial hatred.”

“Clearly all lives matter: White, Black, wherever you’re from. What we are saying, through the campaign, are Black and ethnic minority groups have faced persecution and injustice and inequality for hundreds of years and are still facing that today and that is the reason behind this campaign,” said Hart. “We are not saying White lives don’t matter.

“We are standing very firm against any kind of discriminatory behavior. And that’s what last night was about. Last night was driven by a group of individuals who are linked to a far-right group and last night’s motivation was to incite racial hatred, full stop. And that is unacceptable.”

Burnley has had an in depth relationship with far-right politics. In 2009, the British National Party won its first seat on an English county council with a victory in Lancashire in the Padiham and Burnley West ward. Khan has fought both British far-right campaigner Tommy Robinson when he “[stood in] the north west of England” and former BNP leader Nicholas Griffin

Khan, who was “born and bred” in Burnley, says that he experienced politics to fight against the far right in elections in town and “expose the ignorance and the politics of hatred and division.”

“[Racism in Burnley] isn’t different than somewhere else in any area of the country or the world,” the 40-year-old Khan said. “The individuals who did the banner, they’d their thought processes.

“But that way of thinking has been defeated consistently and persistently through people on the market making a positive contribution. And I think the negative politics of division and hatred can only be defeated where enough good men and women emerge and show the very best in what’s great in the areas.

“And I think the way we’ve got to tackle this is by being more inclusive, by supporting movements that tackle discrimination and inequality, like the Premier League, the Black Lives Matter movement.”

Staying on track

Before the Whites Live Matter banner was flown on the Etihad Stadium, a lot of positive momentum appeared to have already been garnered through the Premier League’s support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

And former Liverpool and England striker Emile Heskey believes the banner was an effort by “one silly person” who wanted to “make it about themselves.”

“You’re always going to get one person who spoils what’s going on and this is a positive movement,” Heskey told CNN Sport’s Amanda Davies in a Instagram Live chat on Tuesday.

“It’s an optimistic thing that individuals are seated and we’re having discussions and we’re openly discussing and acknowledging that, yes, we possibly do need changes. That, yes, we probably just skirted over a few things. Yes, let’s see where we are able to actually help and make change.

“We’re talking about a matter that, yes, people are acknowledging we need to do better and then you get one silly person making it about himself that he must fly a plane over a game. Why would you do such a thing?”