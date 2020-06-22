‘White Lives Matter’ banner flown above Manchester City’s game with Burnley | Burnley

A plane displaying the message ‘White Lives Matter’ was flown above the Etihad Stadium throughout Manchester City’s Premier League match against Burnley.

The banner, that has been towed with a plane, appeared in the skies above the ground soon after the game kicked off. Moments earlier in the day the teams and match officials had taken a knee to get the Black Lives Matter movement.

Burnley quickly released a statement “strongly condemning those responsible for the aircraft and offensive banner”.

“We wish to make it clear that those responsible are not welcome at Turf Moor,” the statement said. “This, certainly not, represents what Burnley Football Club represents and we will work fully with the authorities to identify those responsible and issue entire life bans.

“The club has a proud record of working with all genders, religions and faiths through its award-winning Community scheme, and stands against racism of all kinds. We are fully behind the Premier League’s Black Lives Matter initiative and, in line with other Premier League games undertaken since Project Restart, our players and football staff willingly took the knee at kick-off at Manchester City.

“We apologise unreservedly to the Premier League, to Manchester City and to dozens of helping to promote Black Lives Matter.”

Fare, the European equality body which works with both Uefa and Fifa, condemned the stunt included in a wider “racist backlash” centred around “a denial of equal rights”.

“The racist backlash against the Black Lives Matter movement across Europe is a trend we have seen and documented,” Piara Powar, Fare’s executive director, said “Set contrary to the BLM message of equal rights ‘White Lives Matter’ can only be motivated by racism and a denial of equal rights. It shows precisely why the fight for equality is so crucial and why most people have supported it.

“At this stage we don’t know who is behind this, but it’s clear they don’t see the relevance of the message to football or the impact that racism has on so many peoples lives. So be it. The movement, the issues which can be being discussed and the change which will arise is unstoppable. History will judge that this was a moment that led to change.”