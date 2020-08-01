White liberals’ dangerous hypocrisy on race

Jackson Delong
But this wasn’t archival video footage of White Southerners from the 1960 s. This happened in 2015 in Howard County, Maryland, a rural neighborhood that prides itself on racial combination. It existed that progressive White moms and dads set in motion with other groups to attempt to stop a school combination strategy that would bus bad trainees, who were mainly Black and brown, to more wealthy, whiter schools.

Willie Flowers, the dad of 2 eighth-grade young boys in Howard County schools, was stunned by the ferocity of the resistance. He states it was a flashback to the kind of bigotry he experienced going to schools with Whites in theSouth

“I’m from Alabama and I thought I was escaping that type of nonsense,” states Flowers, who is president of the NAACP Maryland StateConference “There have been cases of Confederate flags at high school football games, racial epitaphs.”

In 2020, White assistance for the Black Lives Matter motion isat an all-time high People are buying so many books on antiracism that booksellers are having difficulty keeping them in stock. A commentator said the George Floyd demonstrations that emerged this spring might result in “audacious steps to address systemic racial inequality — bold, sweeping reparative action.”

Yet any attack versus established bigotry will encounter among the most powerful barriers for real modification: Good White individuals.

The media likes to focus on the simple bad guys who get busted on mobile phone videos imitating racists. But some scholars and …

