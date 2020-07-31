White Liberal Accused Of Stabbing Black Conservative Reporter During Riots In Portland

A black conservative journalist who was stabbed last weekend during the riots in Portland, Oregon is now saying that he was targeted because of his political beliefs.

“I was stabbed for being a conservative journalist,” Andrew Duncomb, 25, told the Oregonian, which explained that he records video of demonstrations and other political events using the moniker “Black Rebel.”

UPDATE: My friend Drew Duncomb aka #BlackRebel is out of the hospital and is on his way home! Thank you all for your prayers! pic.twitter.com/nHEQCfG8BV — Andrew Maximus (@AtomMax702) July 26, 2020

Duncomb, a young black man who openly supports President Donald Trump, said that he had traveled to Portland from his home in California last Friday to record footage of the violent riots that are happening outside of the Mark O. Hatfield United States Courthouse and county Justice Center.

“My main goal was to show that it wasn’t just the feds creating the problems,” Duncomb explained.

Once he arrived at the protests, Duncomb was recognized by someone who had seen his work online, and the person immediately alerted the other activists to his presence. Duncomb stated that early Saturday morning at around 2:30 a.m., a group started following him and his friends. After handing his video camera to a friend to keep it safe, Duncomb decided to confront one of the men who had been following him for blocks. “Someone’s stalking us,” one of Duncomb’s friends can be heard saying in video of the incident. Putting his arm around one of the men, Duncomb asked, “Hey buddy, why are you following us?” Instead of answering, the man appears to have stabbed Duncomb, who said the knife entered his back between his rib cage and hip, just inches from his spinal cord. (Warning: graphic footage below) “The adrenaline just soared through me,” Duncomb recalled. “I had a can of bear mace and a knife on me, too. But I didn’t want to endanger innocent bystanders.” Duncomb was rushed to the hospital, where he was given treatment before being released on Sunday. Police arrested 43-year-old Blake David Hampe, who claimed to police that Duncomb had “set up” on him and tried to choke him. He has since been charged with second-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon, and he remains in jail on $255,000 bail. Duncomb said that he is focused on recovering as quickly as possible so he can get back to his work. “I wasn’t meant to die. It wasn’t my time to go,” he said. “I’m not going to let them intimidate me for going back out.”

This piece was written by PoliZette Staff on July 30, 2020. It originally appeared in LifeZette and is used by permission.

