White KC native apologizes for claiming Black identity | News

PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS (KCTV) — Her name was one of the biggest topics on social media today: Jessica Krug. Krug, an associate professor of African American history, admits she’s been pretending to be Black for her entire career.

She’s from right here in the metro, so KCTV5’s Betsy Webster has been digging into her local past all day long – and joins us live in prairie village with what she’s found.

Her family told Webster she grew up in Overland Park and, although at a young age she was passionate about Black and Native American rights, her identity then was as a white Jewish girl.

Her bat mitzvah was held at Ohev Sholom.

They said they had no idea she had been passing herself off as Black until calls came flooding in from news media.

Last year, Jessica Krug spoke on a Columbia University panel about the African diaspora.

She’s an associate history professor at George Washington University in D.C.

The relatives Webster spoke to had to squint to recognize her, saying she stopped communicating with her family years ago and even failed to show for her mom’s funeral seven years ago.

She made her announcement today on a blog platform and titled it, “The Truth, and the…