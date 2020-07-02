“To ensure the health and safety of those attending, social distancing will be observed and facial coverings and personal hand sanitizers will be provided,” White House deputy press secretary Judd Deere said Thursday.

Guests at Saturday’s White House event will be composed of front line workers and their families, including law enforcement, medical practioners, nurses and first responders, Deere said.

A separate White House official told CNN each attendee will be handed a packet upon entry containing a mask, hand wipes and sanitizer. White House staff waiting on guests will be using multiple disposable masks and gloves, to be constantly tossed out and reapplied through the entire duration, the state said.

The event is acting as a social precursor to the military flyovers and fireworks happening on the National Mall on Saturday evening as part of the celebrations.