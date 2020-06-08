White House’s Brooke Rollins commits to ‘renewing,’ ‘restoring’ policing amid George Floyd unrest

“But, here’s the thing,” she continued. “At the end of the day, this is America and we have been through difficult times before. We are a nation of doers and believers and dreamers, and we are a nation where if anybody tells us to step back, we step three feet forward.”

Rollins, who previously oversaw the White House Office of American Innovation, was tapped as DPC chief last month since the Trump administration helped launch a phased reopening of the country amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Pivoting amid the national unrest sparked largely by Floyd’s death, Rollins said her team was “here to solve the greatest problems that this country is facing right now.”

She continued, “Clearly, America is hurting and America is divided, and so, [the focus is on] safety and security first and foremost, but unity next and prosperity after that.”

Rollins explained, “We are renewing and restoring and rebuilding, so part of that’s policing and what [we] should we do as a country… what we do to come together and exactly how we approach this problem. How do we bring together all sides of the table to figure out how we can move forward together?”

She concluded, “From my perspective, being a domestic-policy head of this White House under this president, our greatest days are yet to come.”