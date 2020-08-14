White House warns of ‘widespread and expanding’ COVID-19 spread in Georgia

Georgia also needs to ramp up testing and contact tracing statewide, the report said, and testing and infection control measures need to be expanded in nursing homes and other long-term care facilities.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution obtained the White House Coronavirus Task Force recommendations for Georgia, dated Aug. 9, from a source.

Dr. Melanie Thompson, principal investigator of the AIDS Research Consortium of Atlanta, said it is frustrating that the report is only seeing the light of day because of a leak.

“These are public health data and they should be publicly available,” she said.

Most states require masks

Though Kemp has encouraged Georgians to wear masks, Georgia is one of 16 states without some form of statewide mask mandate. Kemp said he believes a statewide requirement is unnecessary and unenforceable.

Kemp’s emergency orders explicitly bar cities from enacting mask mandates or enacting any measures stricter or less restrictive than his.

On Thursday, Kemp withdrew that a lawsuit challenging the city of Atlanta’s mask mandate and business restrictions, but officials say he plans a new order by Saturday that would specify that local governments can’t order private businesses to require masks.

Dr. Carlos del Rio, executive associate dean at Emory University School of Medicine at Grady Health System, said the White House recommendations are not political and are based on sound science.

Del Rio is part of a group of more than 2,000 medical…