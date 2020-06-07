White House wanted 10k active duty troops to quell protesters

Esper did move approximately 1,600 active duty troops to be in the Washington, DC, region to respond if needed nevertheless the approximately 5,000 National Guard troops already there never needed assistance and the active troops began to leave Thursday night.

A second defense official said Milley strongly felt the threshold — informally referred to as dire circumstances — for calling in active duty troops couldn’t be met, opening the doorway to whether such a potential presidential order would be legal.

CBS first reported that the White House wanted 10,000 troops.

After violence in DC on Monday, along with a militarized law enforcement presence, Milley held phone calls over two days with President Donald Trump’s arch political enemies, the Democratic leaders of Congress. A congressional source confirmed a Milley call with Senate Democrat leader Senator Chuck Schumer on Monday. A defense official also confirmed a call with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday. The official said several other calls were produced by Milley to Congress. While the precise discussions with the Democratic congressional leaders have not been disclosed, by Monday night Milley had already had tense words with Trump that active duty military troops against protesters in DC was absolutely not needed despite the President’s threats, a few officials confirmed. The second defense official said despite a Saturday White House statement of support for Esper, both men remain aware they are prone to Trump’s ire and there’s always the possibility their jobs are in risk. The outreach to Congress is section of a broader effort by both men to explain their actions and decide to try to move ahead in the face of massive personal criticism from former colleagues and members of Congress. So far, the Pentagon hasn’t agreed to a request them to testify prior to the House Armed Services Committee. Both men have told colleagues they are distressed with the criticism in regards to the walk to St. John’s Church as it became a photo-op with political overtones. When asked if they regret being on the walk, one administration official close to both men answered, “Of course they do.” Esper this week told reporters that he tries to stay out of political events but knows that he doesn’t always succeed. Milley has not yet spoken publicly about the walk in which that he was in a battlefield uniform.

