White House turns down Democrats’ offer to meet halfway with $2 trillion coronavirus plan By Reuters

By Richard Cowan and David Morgan

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Congressional Democrats on Friday used to lower a proposed coronavirus help plan by $1 trillion if Republicans would include a trillion to their counter-offer, a concept President Donald Trump’s mediators declined prior to fresh talks even began.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi divulged the offer as she and Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer ready to meet White House mediators once again beginning around 1: 30 p.m. ET (1730 GMT).

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, among the White House mediators, declined Pelosi’s proposition out of hand, informing press reporters, “that’s a non-starter.”

After almost 2 weeks of talks that have actually stopped working to make considerable development, the Republican president has actually threatened to pull his mediators out and rather problem executive orders to deal with the human and financial toll of a crisis that has actually eliminated more than 160,000 Americans and tossed 10s of countless individuals out of work.

It was uncertain just how much any president might do by executive order. At a press conference, Schumer stated the president might not purchase any brand-new cash invested – as that is the power of Congress – however might just postpone expenses …