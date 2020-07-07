White House tells Congress it is formally withdrawing from the World Health Organization

The Trump Administration has told Congress the nation has formally withdrawn from the World Health Organization, which is seeking to organize an international reaction to the coronavirus pandemic.

News of the move broke on a day U.S. deaths to the virus topped 130,000 and the country was on the cusp of 3 million infections.

President Trump announced the move in May after again and again accusing the international band of catering to China and failing to protect other nations from the outbreak.

Senator Robert Mendendez (D-N.J.), who chairs the Foreign Relations Committee, announced the notification on Twitter, while blasting the decision as shortsighted and risky.

‘Congress received notification that POTUS officially withdrew the U.S. from the @WHO in the midst of a pandemic. To call Trump’s reaction to COVID chaotic & incoherent doesn’t do it justice. This wont protect American lives or interests—it leaves Americans sick & America alone,’ that he wrote.

The administration also told the UN Secretary General, an administration official told Fox News. The move would just take effect July 2021 – which theoretically would give Trump or Democrat Joe Biden, who is leading in the polls, the chance to roll it straight back.

Trump blasted the WHO this spring as he shocked U.S. and world officials when he announced the move. He said the WHO had didn’t make ‘greatly needed reforms,’ and said the U.S. would divert funds to other world wide health businesses.

The move drew pushback even from prominent Republicans, who’ve called out some missteps by the WHO however saw the benefit in having an international health group tending to dilemmas like COVID-19, Malaria, and Ebola.

U.S. officials have hammered WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus for praising China for its ‘transparency’ early in the outbreak.