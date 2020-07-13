White House takes aim at Fauci as he disagrees with Trump on virus

In a statement Saturday, a White House official told CNN that “several White House officials are concerned about the number of times Dr. Fauci has been wrong on things.” The official went on to supply a lengthy set of examples, citing Fauci’s comments early in the pandemic and linking to past interviews.

These bullet points, which resembled opposition research on a political opponent, included Fauci downplaying the virus early on and a quote from March when Fauci said, “People should not be walking around with masks,” among other comments.

The move by the White House comes as President Donald Trump and Fauci are not speaking. The tension between the two men is continuing to grow publicly as the two have responded to the other person through interviews and statements.

“As a country, when you compare us to other countries, I don’t think you can say we’re doing great. I mean, we’re just not,” Fauci said in one single interview. In another, Fauci responded to the President’s declare that “99%” of coronavirus cases in the United States were “totally harmless,” saying he didn’t know where the President got the quantity, and suggesting Trump’s interpretation was “obviously not the case.”

Trump has had to publicly criticizing Fauci on national television.

“Dr. Fauci is a nice man, but he’s made a lot of mistakes,” Trump said last week, undermining the public health expert whom Americans say in polls they trust more than the President.

In recent interviews, he openly questioned the advice he’d received from Fauci at the beginning of the outbreak.

“I think we are in a good place. I disagree with him,” Trump said in an interview Tuesday when questioned about Fauci’s assertion the US continues to be “knee-deep in the first wave” of the pandemic.

One senior administration official told CNN that some officials within the White House do not trust Fauci. According to the foundation, those officials think Fauci doesn’t have the most effective interest of the President, pointing to interviews where he openly disagrees with what Trump has said.

Other administration officials have told CNN that while they’ve disagreements with Fauci’s techniques, they don’t doubt his motives, and that his only concern was public health.

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff , a California Democrat, said Sunday evening that any effort by the White House to sideline or discredit Fauci is “just atrocious.”

Schiff told CNN’s Wolf Blitzer on “The Situation Room” that such a move “is so characteristic of Donald Trump. He can’t stand the fact that the American people trust Dr. Fauci and they don’t trust Donald Trump — and so he has to tear him down.”

“We need people more than ever to speak truth to power, to be able to level with the American people about what we’re facing with this pandemic, how to get it under control, how to protect ourselves and our families,” Schiff continued. “That’s what Dr. Fauci has been trying to do and by sidelining him the President is once again interfering with an effective response to this pandemic.”

In response to questions about the White House appearing to earnestly discredit Fauci, Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs at Health and Human Services, Michael Caputo, said there clearly was no White House-versus-the boffins narrative, and provided a statement.

“We have great faith in the capacity of all of our scientists and doctors on the coronavirus taskforce to impart necessary public health information. People like Admiral (Brett) Giroir, Surgeon General (Jerome) Adams and others are carrying these messages very effectively,” Caputo said in the statement, although he did not directly answer questions about Fauci.

Fauci did not get back an obtain comment by CNN.

This story has been updated with comments from Rep. Adam Schiff.