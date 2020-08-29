White House suggests $1.3 trillion coronavirus aid bill; Pelosi says not enough By Reuters

2/2 ©Reuters White House Chief of Staff Meadows participates in Trump address to 2020 Council for National Policy conference in Arlington, Virginia



WASHINGTON (Reuters) – President Donald Trump wants to sign a $1.3 trillion coronavirus relief costs, a leading assistant stated on Friday, however Democratic House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi stated the amount was not enough to fulfill the requirements of the American individuals.

The brand-new figure was advanced by White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, marking a $300 billion boost from a preliminary $1 trillion deal from the White House andSenate Republicans

Three weeks after talks on Capitol Hill broke down without an offer on legislation to assist Americans struggling with the coronavirus pandemic, Meadows stated the Republican president was “right now willing to sign something at $1.3 trillion.”

Hours later on, Pelosi in a declaration duplicated her require a $2.2 trillion costs and stated Meadows’ deal would not fulfill the requirements of American employees and households.

Pelosi stated, to name a few things, the Republicans “are rejecting the funding needed for testing and tracing to crush the virus and safely reopen schools and the economy.”

She stated she hoped the Republicans would accept the Democratic deal and resume …