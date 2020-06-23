White House struggles to offer consistent message on range of major topics

The Trump administration can’t get its story straight on much today. On Monday, reporters were treated to contradictory statements from President Trump and senior administration officials on a range of topics: From Trump’s comments on coronavirus testing to the firing of US attorney Geoffrey Berman to the China trade deal, the White House struggled to offer a consistent message on dilemmas of significant importance.

But when asked concerning the remark by Scripps’ Joe St. George, Trump himself went on his own tangent , saying, “If it did slow down, frankly, I think we’re way ahead of ourselves, if you want to know the truth.” The differing set of messages from the President, VP, and press secretary spawned this Politico headline : “White House delivers mixed explanations on Trump’s vow to slow down testing.”

The confused messaging was not just limited to that one issue. You’ll remember, Trump initially said that he was “not involved” in the abrupt firing of Berman. “That’s [Attorney General Bill Barr’s] department, maybe not my department,” Trump said Saturday. But, under questioning from Kaitlan Collins on Monday, McEnany conceded the President did in reality have some involvement. The new messaging? That Trump was “involved in a sign-off capacity” after Berman refused to step down.