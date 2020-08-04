White House says unclear whether U.S. government will get cut of TikTok sale By Reuters

©Reuters SUBMIT IMAGE: Illustration photo of Tiktok with U.S. and Chinese flags



By Andrea Shalal and David Shepardson

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – White House authorities on Tuesday might not state how the U.S. government would get a part of the earnings from any sale of TikTok’s U.S. operations, one day after President Donald Trump required a cut of the cash.

“There’s no specific blueprint here,” White House financial advisor Larry Kudlow stated on Fox Business Network onTuesday “It may be that the president was thinking, because the Treasury has had to do so much work on this, there are a lot of options here. I’m not sure it’s a specific concept that will be followed through….Regarding fees or anything like that, all that remains to be seen.”

White House spokesperson Kayleigh McEnany, talking to press reporters at a different rundown, likewise provided no other information and stated she did not wish to get ahead of Trump on the problem. She repeated that the United States prepared to take some action on Chinese- owned apps, consisting of TikTok, in coming days however provided no information. She two times decreased to state how lawfully the United States might take a cut of the sales continue.

On Monday, Trump stated he would prohibit the popular Chinese- owned short-video app onSept 15 …