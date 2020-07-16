White House says Trump followed CDC guidance after Atlanta mayor accuses him of breaking mask law

Trump was spotted maybe not wearing a mask throughout his stop by at Atlanta on Wednesday, and Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms told CNN’s Wolf Blitzer on “The Situation Room” that Trump broke the law. Hartsfield-Jackson airport is owned and operated by the town of Atlanta and thus a part of her executive order requiring masks, Bottoms said.

When asked for a reply, the White House didn’t directly address Bottoms’ accusation and said Trump was instead following CDC guidance.

“The President takes the health and safety of everyone traveling in support of himself and all White House operations very seriously,” deputy press secretary Judd Deere said in a statement to CNN.

“When preparing for and carrying out any travel, White House Operations collaborates with the Physician to the President and the White House Military Office, to ensure plans incorporate current CDC guidance and best practices for limiting COVID-19 exposure to the greatest extent possible.”

An administration official added that the President and all those near him are tested and he also never left the airport. Trump wore a mask throughout a visit to Walter Reed Medical Center on Saturday, initially that he had been seen wearing a mask in public after weeks of his staff requesting he do so. Bottoms, one of the very best prospects to be presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s running mate, said during the interview with Blitzer that she wasn’t shocked by Trump’s decision never to wear a mask. “So by not having on a mask, President Trump did violate law in the city of Atlanta, but I am somehow not surprised that he disregarded our rules and regulations in the city,” she said. “But it was encouraging to see that others did have some regard for what we’re doing and tried to accomplish in Atlanta and that’s to slow the spread of Covid-19.” Her comments, however, come amid a dispute with Republican Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp about whether her mandatory mask ordinance is enforceable in the town as it goes beyond the measures he is put in place. Bottoms holds that because the airport is owned and operated by the city, it’s within her jurisdiction to enforce, and never wearing a mask may be punishable with a citation, fine and even as much as six months in jail. Asked if she would give Trump a citation, Bottoms said, “Just a citation that sends him back to Washington, DC.”

