White House ‘says Huawei is backed by Chinese military’ in move that could lead to sanctions

The Pentagon’s designations do not trigger penalties, nevertheless the law says the president may impose sanctions that could include blocking all property of the listed parties.

Huawei, Hikvision, China Mobile, China Telecom, AVIC, the White House and the Chinese embassy in Washington did not respond to requests for comment.

The Pentagon has come under some pressure from lawmakers of both US political parties to publish the list, amid rising tensions between Washington and Beijing over technology, trade and foreign policy.

Last September, top Senate Democrat Chuck Schumer, Republican Senator Tom Cotton and Republican Representative Mike Gallagher penned a letter to Defence Secretary Mark Esper raising concerns about Beijing’s enlisting of Chinese corporations to harness emerging civilian technologies for military purposes.

“Will you commit to updating and publicly releasing this list as soon as possible?” they asked in the letter.

On Wednesday, Cotton and Gallagher issued a statement praising DOD for releasing the list and urging the president to impose economic penalties against the firms.

Read more: How Huawei got a foothold in a high UK research site

The list will more than likely add to tensions involving the world’s two largest economies, which have been at loggerheads within the handling of the coronavirus pandemic and China’s move to impose security legislation on Hong Kong, among multiple points of friction that have worsened this season.

Last week, China threatened retaliation after President Donald Trump signed legislation calling for sanctions within the repression of China’s Uighurs.

The list “is a start, but woefully inadequate to warn the American people about the state-owned and -directed companies that support the Chinese government and Communist Party’s activities threatening U.S. economic and national security,” Republican Senator Marco Rubio, who sponsored the Uighur bill, said in a statement.

The list will also turn a spotlight on US companies’ ties to the Chinese firms along with their operations in the United States.