White House says guidelines to reopen schools will be up to local governments

CDC IS ‘PREPARED TO DEAL WITH EVERY SCHOOL DISTRICT’ FOR SAFE REOPENINGS

“The CDC guidelines are out there as a best-case scenario of this is how a school should look … but several of the principles in there are not feasible and not possible—which even the CDC guidelines say,” McEnany discussed, particularly referencing the standard that recommends trainees bring their own lunch to school.

“We know that half of America’s students depend on school lunch,” she stated. “From a poverty-level standpoint, they need that school lunch.”

McEnany’s remarks followed the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently launched guidelines for schools to securely reopen as favorable cases of COVID-19 rise in states throughout the nation.

CDC Director Robert Redfield recently was required to clarify the company’s guidelines, after President Trump stated he disagreed with them, calling them “impractical” and “very tough & expensive.”

Redfield discussed recently throughout an interview with ABC’s “Good Morning America” that the CDC would be offering “different reference documents” for local governments and school districts to evaluation as they start to identify whether they can securely reopen this fall.

“Our guidelines are our guidelines, but we are going to provide additional reference documents to aid communities that are trying to open K-12 schools, reference documents for parents, reference documents for schools to monitor symptoms, reference documents for face masks, and for how to evaluate and monitor,” Redfield stated.

He included: “It’s not a revision of the guidelines, but it is to provide additional information to help schools.”

MCENANY: TRUMP LOOKING TO ‘SUBSTANTIALLY BUMP UP’ EDUCATION FINANCING IN NEXT CORONAVIRUS RELIEF BUNDLE

Redfield stated that the CDC “provides guidelines, not requirements,” which “the purpose of the guidance is to help local jurisdictions to open schools.”

The CDC director stated a few of the assistance consists of keeping trainees 6 feet apart, using face coverings and “looking at changes in schedule.”

He kept in mind that some schools were worried about social distancing, while others were worried about face masks or turning schedules.

“These decisions are local decisions,” he stated. “We are prepared to work with any school on how they can take this guidance and do it in a way that is comfortable for them.”

TRUMP SAYS ‘VIRTUAL DISCOVERING’ IS ‘AWFUL,’ THREATENS TO CUT FEDERAL FINANCING FOR SCHOOLS

Redfield included that the guidelines “are intentionally nonprescriptive.”

“We put out a spectrum of strategies, schools are committed to reopening safely, just as the CDC is,” Redfield stated.

Meanwhile, Trump, throughout an occasion with very first girl Melania Trump recently, stated his administration would “very much put pressure” on guvs to reopen schools in their states in the fall.

The president has actually likewise threatened to cut federal financing for districts and local governments that select to keep trainees on a remote-learning schedule.