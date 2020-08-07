White House rejects Democrats’ offer for $2 trillion stimulus price tag

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer revealed at a press conference on Friday that they had actually used to “go down a trillion” from their top-line variety of $3.4 trillion, if Republicans would increase $1 trillion from their preliminary offer of $1 trillion.

But Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin informed press reporters soon later that the demand for GOP arbitrators to increase their offer by $1 trillion, putting the top-line number at around $2 trillion, is “a non-starter.”

Asked by a press reporter about Pelosi’s demand and if it remains in the cards, White House chief of personnel Mark Meadows stated, “I don’t think so.”

“I don’t know that that’s a reduction, as much as she is just changing the time frames. I don’t think she’s come off with her number, other than just made a shorter time,” Meadows included.

Democrats and administration arbitrators are satisfying Friday, the day they were intending to have a top-line contract– yet it’s doubtful there will be a breakthrough Pelosi and Schumer recommended on Friday that they would not be open to a number lower than $2 trillion, arguing that such a strategy would stop working to win over an enough variety of Democrats in both chambers. “The House doesn’t have the votes to go south of $2 trillion, the Senate Democrats can’t go south of 2 trillion, so that’s what compromise is all about,” Schumer stated. “Because there are 20 Republicans who do not wish to vote anything that does not suggest the entire thing needs to move in their instructions …

