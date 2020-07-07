White House press secretary invokes the Armenian Genocide (video) – Armenian News

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany referenced the Armenian genocide throughout Monday’s press briefing, in a move that goes against the US government’s official stance and could place President Donald Trump in a awkward position with the Turkish government.

McEnany referenced an “Armenian genocide memorial” as she cited monuments and memorials which have recently been vandalized amid nationwide protests over racism and police brutality. A sculpture honoring victims of the Armenian genocide was vandalized in Denver in May, Denverite reported.

“There seems to be a lack of understanding and historical knowledge when the Armenian Genocide Memorial, remembering victims of all crimes against humanity, including slavery, is vandalized,” McEnany said, in accordance with Business Insider.

The Trump administration has focused heavily on the desecration of monuments in recent weeks, which has frequently involved the president defending symbols and memorials to the Confederacy and its leaders.

A State Department spokesperson referred Insider to the White House when asked whether the US now formally recognizes the Armenian Genocide.

The White House failed to immediately answer a request comment from Insider regarding whether the administration now recognizes the mass killings of Armenians during World War I as genocide.

The Turkish embassy in Washington also failed to immediately answer a request comment on the matter.

“We appreciate that the Administration has taken note that the Armenian Genocide memorial in Denver was vandalized and of the need for a better understanding of historical knowledge,” Bryan Ardouny, the executive director of the Armenian Assembly of America, said in a statement provided to Insider. “This monument, dedicated on the 100th anniversary of the 1915 Armenian Genocide, commemorates the victims of all crimes against humanity.”