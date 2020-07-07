White House press secretary invokes Armenian Genocide – Panorama

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany referenced the Armenian Genocide all through Monday’s press briefing, in a move that goes against the US government’s official stance and may place President Donald Trump in an awkward position with the Turkish government, according to Business Insider.

McEnany referenced an “Armenian Genocide memorial” as she cited monuments and memorials which have recently been vandalized amid nationwide protests over racism and police brutality. A sculpture honoring victims of the Armenian genocide was vandalized in Denver in May, Denverite reported.

“There seems to be a lack of understanding and historical knowledge when the Armenian Genocide Memorial, remembering victims of all crimes against humanity, including slavery, is vandalized,” McEnany said.

A State Department spokesperson referred Insider to the White House when asked perhaps the US now formally recognizes the Armenian Genocide.

The White House did not instantly respond to a request for comment from Insider regarding perhaps the administration now recognizes the mass killings of Armenians during World War I as genocide.

The Turkish embassy in Washington also did not instantly respond to a request for touch upon the matter.

“We appreciate that the Administration has taken note that the Armenian Genocide Memorial in Denver was vandalized and of the need for a better understanding of historical knowledge,” Bryan Ardouny, the executive director of the Armenian Assembly of America, said in a statement provided to Insider. “This monument, dedicated on the 100th anniversary of the 1915 Armenian Genocide, commemorates the victims of all crimes against humanity.”