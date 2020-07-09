White House policy on Armenian Genocide ‘remains unchanged’ – Armenian News

The White House on Wednesday said that its policy on the Armenian Genocide, or “Meds Yeghern” as it will be called, “remains unchanged.”

“The President has reaffirmed that the Meds Yeghern was a historic atrocity and tragedy for the Armenian people, as well as our commitment to stand with the Armenian people,” a White House official told Asbarez early Wednesday morning.

The clarification of the policy comes two days following the White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany referred to the “Armenian Genocide Memorial” during her daily briefing on Monday when decrying protesters desecrating memorials around the world resulting from the nationwide social justice movement.

“There seems to be a lack of understanding and historical knowledge when the Armenian genocide memorial, remembering victims of all crimes against humanity, including slavery, is vandalized,” McEnany said Monday within an apparent mention of the the recent defacing of the Armenian Genocide memorial in Colorado, which can be on the causes of the state’s capitol and was vandalized and also other monuments there during last month’s social justice protests.

“In the wake of bipartisan Congressional recognition of the Armenian Genocide, and in the context of Erdogan’s increasingly open hostility to our U.S. national interests, the Trump Administration is doubling down on the practice of past administrations–Democratic and Republican–by enforcing a foreign gag-rule against honest American remembrance of this crime against all humanity,” said Armenian National Committee of America Executive Director Aram Hamparian.

The Turkish Embassy in Washington on Tuesday claimed that McEnany’s statement was “a slip of the tongue.”

“We believe that the statement by the Press Secretary was an unfortunate slip of the tongue … In any case, these expressions cannot be accepted,” the embassy said in a Twitter post on Tuesday.