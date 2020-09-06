CNN’s Ana Cabrera discusses the onslaught of tell-all books coming out only 58 days before the presidential election, and how they have put the Trump White House on the defensive. #CNN #News
Home Top Stories White House on defense against barrage of tell-all books
Most Popular
Justin Thomas’ putter has caught fire, but is it too late?
ATLANTA – Justin Thomas appears to have found an answer for his...
External Hard Drive, Slim External Hard Drive Portable Storage Drive Compatible with PC, Laptop...
Price: (as of - Details) External Hard Drive, Improve Your Quality of Life.. Make sure every thing you create while on your own...
Schiff accuses Barr of lying over election intelligence
In an interview with CNN's Dana Bash on "State of the Union," Schiff was asked about Barr's claim from last week's interview with CNN's...
Local Iowa breweries struggle under bar closure mandate
Local breweries are being hit hard by Gov. Kim Reynolds’ bar closure mandate.The governor announced a small business relief grant for those affected, but...
Royals Make Multiple Roster Moves
The Royals announced (Twitter links) several minor moves today, including the news that infielder Humberto Arteaga has been released. Kansas City also outrighted left-hander...
Typhoon Haishen: Japan escapes worst as storm barrels towards South Korea | Japan
South Korea is bracing for the arrival of Typhoon Haishen, after the powerful storm battered Japan’s southern islands but appeared to pass through without...