White House officials seek momentum with other countries after Israel-UAE deal By Reuters

By Steve Holland

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Senior White House officials on Friday looked for to utilize the momentum from a historical deal in between Israel and the United Arab Emirates to interest more Arab and Muslim countries to reserve enduring stress and make comparable arrangements.

A senior White House authorities stated President Donald Trump’s senior advisor, Jared Kushner, and Middle East envoy, Avi Berkowitz, had actually been in touch with various countries in the area attempting to see if more arrangements would emerge.

The authorities would not call names.

Speculation right away focused around 2 Gulf countries, Bahrain and Oman, both of which invited the deal Trump revealed on Thursday for Israel and the United Arab Emirates to have a complete normalization of relations. Sudan was likewise a topic of speculation.

Bahrain hosted a U.S.-led Middle East conference a year ago focused on raising cash for the Palestinians and Jordan as part of Trump’s Middle East peace effort.

“There are numerous countries that we have been in contact with literally in the last 24 hours,” stated the authorities. “We have actually touched with officials from various countries, Arab and Muslim, in the …