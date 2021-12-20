White House issues damning statement against Joe Manchin
White House issues damning statement against Joe Manchin

In a remarkable statement after Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) said he would not vote for President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better Act, the White House said Manchin’s comments were “at odds with his discussions this week with the President, with White House staff, and with his own public utterances.” CNN’s Joe Johns and Suzanne Malveaux discuss the fallout of the senator’s decision.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR